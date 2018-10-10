WWE NXT UK Announcement Coming This Week?, NXT UK Superstars Attend Grueling Camp In London

Several of the WWE NXT UK Superstars are currently in London for a week-long training camp with WWE coaches Robbie Brookside, Johnny Moss, James Mason and Matt Bloom, according to WrestleTalk.

The ongoing camp in London was described as a "Performance Center crash course" that focuses on strength & conditioning drills. WWE also brought in a nutritionist to give advice on dieting and getting in shape. The camp, held inside a warehouse in London, sounds like a rough one as one source described it as "very hard work" and noted that some of the talents even threw up.

On a related note, there are rumors of the NXT UK TV deal being announced this week. There is talk of a media day being scheduled for Thursday in London but WWE has not officially announced anything as of this writing.

WWE recently started taping the NXT UK TV series and will reportedly air it later this year on the WWE Network. It's also believed that a local TV deal will be announced for the brand. The roster will be in Plymouth, England at the Plymouth Pavilions for another round of TV tapings this coming Saturday and Sunday.