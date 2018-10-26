WWE Reportedly Tried To Keep Rey Mysterio Off Chris Jericho's Cruise, Rey Missing SmackDown?

WWE officials reportedly tried keeping Rey Mysterio from going on Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise that sets sail this weekend, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Mysterio informed WWE officials of the cruise booking as a pre-existing commitment when he signed his new contract to return to the main roster and told them he would not be wrestling, he would just be attending as a guest. WWE still tried to keep Mysterio from going.

Mysterio was not booked for any WWE live events this weekend but it will be interesting to see if he makes Tuesday's SmackDown tapings in Atlanta, the final show before Crown Jewel. WWE currently has Rey advertised for SmackDown but the cruise does not end until the next day. It's possible Rey leaves the cruise a day early when they make it to the Bahamas on Monday.

Jericho's cruise runs from Saturday until Wednesday, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will be hosting the cruise. Ring of Honor will be presenting a Sea of Honor tournament while Impact Wrestling will also have a presence. Many top wrestling stars will be appearing and performing, including Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Impact World Champion Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, LAX, Sami Callihan, Raven, Noelle Foley, James Ellsworth, and many others. Other WWE Hall of Famers attending are Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Ricky Steamboat and Pat Patterson. There will also be comedians and bands performing. Full details on the cruise can be found at chrisjerichocruise.com.

Jericho announced on Instagram that the cruise is sold out:

It's official... the @jericho_cruise is SOLD OUT!! If you still wanna be a part of the #RockNWrestlingRager call 877-379-9174

Or email [email protected]! And to everybody else who helped this crazy concept of mine come to life and #SELLOUT, I say THANK YOU and get ready for the vacation of a lifetime! See you Saturday... (graphic by @97abdulmalik)