WWE Promoting Upcoming NWO Reunion Fan Event

WWE is promoting the upcoming nWo reunion fan event with WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. This is not an event put together by WWE but it's interesting that they are promoting the show.

The "2 Sweet" event will take place on Saturday, October 27 in Orlando and will also feature a live recording of the "83 Weeks Podcast" on WCW with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson.

You can see WWE's announcement on the reunion below along with a new tweet from The Hulkster: