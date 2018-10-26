Alexa Bliss Pulled From WWE Evolution, New Tag Team Partner Announced For Mickie James

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will not be competing at Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view. As noted, Bliss suffered a concussion or a broken nose at last Saturday's live event and she has been out of action since. It was believed she would be good to go but WWE has pulled her from the match.
Alicia Fox will be replacing Bliss in the match with Mickie James against WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. Bliss will be in their corner.
WWE wrote in their preview, "Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will not compete due to an injury, and will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster matchup. The cunning Bliss will still be present in Mickie & Alicia's corner."
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view:
RAW Women's Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai
Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze
Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus
Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad