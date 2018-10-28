WWE RAW Superstar Earns Title Shot, WWE Evolution Battle Royal Order Of Eliminations (Photos, Video)

Nia Jax earned a future women's title shot by winning the 20-woman Battle Royal at tonight's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Above and below are videos from the match.

Jax cut a post-match promo and made it clear she was coming for the RAW Women's Title. Jax was later shown watching champion Ronda Rousey celebrate after retaining over Nikki Bella in the Evolution main event.

The Battle Royal featured Jax, Naomi, Michelle McCool, Sonya Deville, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Kelly Kelly, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Lana, Maria Kanellis, Mandy Rose, Molly Holly, Dana Brooke, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, Asuka, Torrie Wilson and The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Below is the Battle Royal order of eliminations along with more photos & videos:

20. Peyton Royce (eliminated by group of veterans)

19. Billie Kay (eliminated by group of veterans)

18. Molly Holly (eliminated by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)

17. Kelly Kelly (eliminated by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)

16. Torrie Wilson (eliminated by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)

15. Sonya Deville (eliminated by Mandy Rose)

14. Alundra Blayze (eliminated by Nia Jax)

13. Maria Kanellis (eliminated by Nia Jax)

12. Lana (eliminated by Tamina Snuka)

11. Mandy Rose (eliminated by Carmella)

10. Dana Brooke (eliminated by Ember Moon)

9. Michelle McCool (eliminated by Ember Moon)

8. Naomi (eliminated by Tamina Snuka)

7. Carmella (eliminated by Ember Moon)

6. Ivory (eliminated by Asuka)

5. Asuka (eliminated by Ember Moon)

4. Tamina Snuka (eliminated by Ember Moon)

3. Zelina Vega (eliminated by Nia Jax)

2. Ember Moon (eliminated by Nia Jax)

Winner: Nia Jax

She just needs a little space to call her own, and that's in the middle of the RING! #WWEEvolution @Torrie11 pic.twitter.com/iCnX9UudN7 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 28, 2018