WWE Reaches Out To UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov?

By Marc Middleton | October 12, 2018

It looks like WWE may have reached out to UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib is currently in the headlines due to the post-fight brawl with Connor McGregor after last Saturday's UFC 229 event in Las Vegas. Khabib defeated McGregor in that fight.

Khabib took to Twitter today and asked his fans about possibly linking up with WWE, as seen in the tweet below. It's possible Khabib is using WWE for leverage as he recently threatened to quit UFC if the promotion releases one of his friends & teammates that was involved in Saturday's brawl.


