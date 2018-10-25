WWE Releases Rare Brothers Of Destruction Video, Alexa Bliss Injury Update, The War Raiders Booked

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gem update for this week, featuring The Undertaker and Kane vs. Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page at a 2001 OVW event.

- The War Raiders vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, Matt Riddle's official TV in-ring debut will also air.

- As seen below, Mickie James appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and said she believes Alexa Bliss will be good to go for the WWE Evolution tag match against WWE Hallof Famers Lita and Trish Stratus on Sunday. Mickie said she talks to Bliss every day and she's getting better. Mickie said she has no doubts that they will all be out there and it will be an amazing moment for women's wrestling.

As we've noted, reports are that Bliss suffered a concussion or a broken nose at last Saturday's live event in Hartford, CT. Bliss missed the Supershow on Sunday and RAW on Monday but indicated she's been at hom resting up. She also indicated on Twitter that she will be good to go for Evolution.