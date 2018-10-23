WWE Road To Evolution Viewers, The Usos Dedicate Win To Roman Reigns (Video), Rusev Asks Who's Next

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw The Usos defeat Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the second week in a row. Above is post-match video of The Usos talking to Mike Rome. They dedicated the win to their cousin Roman Reigns, who is taking time off to battle leukemia for the second time. The Usos also bragged about how they are the only true tag team in WWE.

- WWE's Road to Evolution special that aired on the USA Network after Monday's RAW drew 1.114 million viewers, which is a pretty solid number. As noted, the thirty-minute special will air on the E! network after Total Divas on Wednesday and will then be available on the WWE Network at 8pm ET on Thursday.

- Tonight's SmackDown also saw Rusev pick up a win as he destroyed Aiden English in singles action. Rusev used The Accolade to defeat his former tag team partner and then held the move after the match was over. Rusev took to Twitter after the match and tweeted the following, asking who's next: