WWE Royal Rumble Travel Package Prices, Extended WWE Evolution Video Package, Fans On SSD Champions

- Above is a new extended video package for the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is most in danger of losing their title at WWE Super Show-Down. As of this writing, 43% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles against Samoa Joe while 21% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander against Buddy Murphy, 20% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Charlotte Flair and the rest voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day against The Bar.

See Also WWE Planning Major Match For Royal Rumble Or Survivor Series

- WWE has announced that travel packages for the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will go on sale this coming Wednesday. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday, October 12. The Royal Package starts at $3,290 and includes tickets for the Rumble, WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix", RAW, SmackDown, Axxess and more. The VIP Package starts at $1,970, the Gold Package starts at $1,200, the Silver Package starts at $975. The 2019 Rumble takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix. Full details on the packages can be found below: