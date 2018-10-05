WWE Royal Rumble Travel Package Prices, Extended WWE Evolution Video Package, Fans On SSD Champions

- Above is a new extended video package for the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is most in danger of losing their title at WWE Super Show-Down. As of this writing, 43% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles against Samoa Joe while 21% voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander against Buddy Murphy, 20% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Charlotte Flair and the rest voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day against The Bar.
- WWE has announced that travel packages for the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will go on sale this coming Wednesday. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday, October 12. The Royal Package starts at $3,290 and includes tickets for the Rumble, WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix", RAW, SmackDown, Axxess and more. The VIP Package starts at $1,970, the Gold Package starts at $1,200, the Silver Package starts at $975. The 2019 Rumble takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix. Full details on the packages can be found below:
