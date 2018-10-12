- Above is new video of the Mae Young Classic quarterfinalists facing off before the round begins next Wednesday night. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix oversees the face-offs while Michael Cole and Renee Young also participate. As noted, the following matches have been confirmed for the quarterfinals: Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane, Mia Yim vs. Toni Storm, Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Io Shirai.

- Former Ring of Honor TV Champion Punishment Martinez has officially signed with WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to PWInsider. No word yet on when he will make his WWE NXT debut. Martinez recently dropped the ROH TV Title after turning down a new deal. Martinez let his ROH contract expire in August so he could sign with WWE.

- Below is a new comedy segment from NXT's Heavy Machinery, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Tucker offers support while Otis gets his back waxed.