WWE SmackDown 1000 Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown 1000 Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

- The 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown opens up with a lengthy video package with highlights from over the years.

- We're live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring for the second episode of TruthTV as R-Truth is in the ring with Carmella.

Truth acts like there have been many memories on TruthTV over the years but Carmella reminds him this is only the second episode. Truth calls for a dance break. Fans want another. Truth goes to introduce his first guest but he just breaks out in another dance break with Carmella. Carmella says it's time to really bring out the first guest. The music hits and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie thanks them for the introduction and fans start booing her. Stephanie says she was the first General Manager of SmackDown and she had a vision, and it's wonderful to see that vision come together on the 1,000th episode. Stephanie tells Truth to go ahead. Truth is about to ask his first question but the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon making his return. Shane officially welcomes everyone to SmackDown 1000 and asks what's up. Shane talks about how the opening video flooded him with memories and how tonight wouldn't be possible without the fans. Shane thanks the fans in attendance and the viewers around the world for making SmackDown and WWE as a whole, a success every week. Stephanie knocks the fans for buying Shane's lines. Shane welcomes her to The A Show. Stephanie talks RAW up and says they would never start the night off with TruthTV. Fans start chanting for TruthTV now.

Shane goes on about how they give people chances and what they want to see on SmackDown. The music interrupts and out comes the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. The boss marches to the ring for a big pop.

Vince says no one wants to see Shane and Stephanie argue, they want to be entertained. Vince goes on about entertainment and fans give him the "what!?" treatment. Stephanie says he has his hearing aid in tonight, it's fine, he can hear, no worries. Vince calls for a dance break and everyone in the ring starts dancing around.

- Still to come, Rey Mysterio returns to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup qualifier. Also, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be on The Cutting Edge with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We will also see the reunion of Evolution.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs.

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan's music hits as AJ is still walking to the ring. Bryan hits the ring and poses for a "yes!" chant as we go back to commercial.