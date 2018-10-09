WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Lynch vs. Flair – SmackDown Women's Title Rematch (If Becky gets DQ'ed, she loses the title)

* Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe to battle in World Cup Qualifying Match

* Big Show returns to collide with Randy Orton in WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

* WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan to appear on "Miz TV"