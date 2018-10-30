WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's main event - Randy Orton and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles as the announcers hype Styles' Crown Jewel match against Daniel Bryan on Friday.

AJ looks to take the mic but fans start chanting his name. AJ gets a big pop from the Atlanta crowd as he's wearing his custom shirt for the city. AJ says he needs to get something off his chest. He calls Bryan to the ring and Bryan's music hits to a pop. Bryan makes his way out as the "yes!" chant starts up.

Fans do dueling chants as they meet in the middle of the ring. AJ wants to apologize but Bryan says they are fighting for the same prize. Bryan goes on about respecting AJ as a man and a competitor. Bryan says when he looks at AJ right now however, all he sees is the WWE Title, not a man or a respected colleague. Bryan says the title has a lot of meaning to him because when he was told he would never wrestle again, all he thought of the WWE Title, and now AJ is the only thing standing in his way. Bryan says it's nothing personal but he's going to take the title from AJ and he's going to do it this Friday at Crown Jewel. Some fans boo Crown Jewel. AJ says that's good to know but Bryan didn't let him finish.

AJ says he's sorry because he lied to Bryan last week. The pele kick wasn't an accident, it was meant for Bryan. AJ says it's nothing personal but he looks forward to doing it again this Friday. Bryan acts surprised. Bryan says he doesn't lie and right now he feels like hitting AJ on purpose. AJ asks what's stopping him. AJ says they don't have to wait until Crown Jewel, he will defend the title right here, right now in Atlanta. Fans pop as they get ready to fight. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane says we've seen this before, two competitors wanting to fight, and it never transpires but this is SmackDown and he's back. Shane announces Bryan vs. Styles in the Crown Jewel title match right here tonight in Atlanta. A "yes!" chant starts up. Shane says that match is happening right now. He calls for a referee. Tom says Crown Jewel is coming early. AJ and Bryan have words in the middle of the ring as we go to commercial.