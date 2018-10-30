Big Tag Match Added To Tonight's SmackDown, Two WWE Series To Debut This Week, League Of Legends

- As seen above, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has announced teams for the upcoming League of Legends battle, which was filmed at Full Sail University before the recent WWE NXT TV tapings. WWE recently signed Riot Games, publisher of League of Legends, as a sponsor.

Gamer Tyler1 will lead Team NXT (Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano) while gamer Imaqtpie will lead Team WWE (SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins). The gameplay videos will be released soon.

- WWE has announced a tag team battle of World Cup participants for tonight's SmackDown episode, the final show before Crown Jewel on Friday. It will be Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz and Randy Orton.

- WWE Digital will release the premiere episodes of two new series on Wednesday, Halloween. Cathy Kelley's Talking Snack cooking show will feature The Boogeyman on the first episode while Baron Corbin's Haunted World will feature the Acting RAW General Manager visiting spooky locations around the world, starting with the St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida. WWE announced the following details on the new shows: