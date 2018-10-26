Kalisto Featured In GQ Mexico (Video), WWE Stock Takes A Hit, Trish Stratus Warns To Alexa Bliss

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Kalisto is featured in the latest GQ Mexico issue. Above is behind-the-scenes video from his GQ photo shoot in Mexico City.

- WWE stock took a hit today, dropping 7.80% and closing at $69.78 per share. Today's high was $74.63 and the low was $69.10.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter today and issued the following warning to Alexa Bliss, responding to Bliss' recent comments on how she is WWE's replacement for Trish. Trish will team with fellow Hall of Famer Lita to face Bliss and Mickie James at WWE Evolution on Sunday.