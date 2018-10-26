Wrestling Inc.

Kalisto Featured In GQ Mexico (Video), WWE Stock Takes A Hit, Trish Stratus Warns To Alexa Bliss

By Marc Middleton | October 26, 2018

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Kalisto is featured in the latest GQ Mexico issue. Above is behind-the-scenes video from his GQ photo shoot in Mexico City.

- WWE stock took a hit today, dropping 7.80% and closing at $69.78 per share. Today's high was $74.63 and the low was $69.10.

See Also
Vince McMahon Asked During Earnings Call About WWE Continuing With Crown Jewel

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter today and issued the following warning to Alexa Bliss, responding to Bliss' recent comments on how she is WWE's replacement for Trish. Trish will team with fellow Hall of Famer Lita to face Bliss and Mickie James at WWE Evolution on Sunday.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top