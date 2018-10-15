WWE Star Says He's Not Afraid Of UFC's Khabib, Natalya On Beth Phoenix, WWE Music Power 10 Episode

- Above is the full September 2018 edition of WWE Music Power 10, featuring host Charly Caruso looking at various WWE entrances from last month, including The Undertaker.

- Natalya discussed her friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in her latest Calgary Sun column, online at this link. She wrote the following on how they recently supported each other following the sudden deaths of their fathers:

Just a few weeks after my dad's passing, Beth's father passed away suddenly. My heart hurt for my friend and I got on a plane to do for my friend what she had done for me a few weeks earlier: be there for her. You'll never guess what has been one of the most therapeutic tools in helping us both through these difficult times. Beth and I got together and found ourselves laughing so hard and smiling ear to ear, getting lost in our passion for wrestling and watching females who we got to share the ring with. We started pulling up old matches we had together where we both had so much fun, including our first-ever women's tables match and the night we faced each other in Buffalo where I was the only female to ever kick out of the Glam Slam. It was Beth who helped me win my first championship in WWE! She came running down the ramp to help me fight off LayCool, threw me up on her shoulders and allowed me to wave my new championship with pride! How could I forget when we reunited last January at the first Women's Royal Rumble? It was Beth who wanted me to eliminate her from the match. In our beautiful little world of female Superstars, it was her way of passing on the torch she carried to me. Who would have thought that wrestling would be the best therapy we could ask for? We were the Divas of Doom, the Sisters of Destruction, the female version of the Hart Foundation! Beth asked if she could be "Bret," I said as long as I can be my dad. Most of all, we are best friends brought together by our passion for the ring. We still have our pink and black ring costumes we had made from a decade ago, in honour of my dad and Bret Hart. We created a lifelong connection because we share the same love of the squared circle and our deep devotion to our families. Before I left Beth's house and headed home, I looked at her many WWE Championships hanging on the wall of her home gym. I said "Beth, our dads are with us, looking upon us so proud of all we've accomplished. We never have to say goodbye to them, I promise you they'll be in our hearts forever. Let's continue to inspire others as our dads have done for us."

- We noted on Friday how UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov indicated on Twitter that WWE wanted to work with him, using the "#FakeFights" and "#SmashLesnar" hashtags. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin wasn't the only WWE star to respond to the tweet as new 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis also chimed in. You can see his Khabib-related tweets below along with the original tweets from Khabib and Corbin:

The #205live champ @WWE_Murphy has you by 50lbs, I'm just sayin — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 12, 2018

Fake implies that it's not real, but the fans emotions are very real. My "sport" is about emotion. Learn more about my industry, then get back to me ??? https://t.co/HG8aG4TYsF — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 13, 2018

In the octagon he would destroy me. In a wrestling ring, I would beat his scrawny ass ???? https://t.co/R9wFkz19Cq — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 13, 2018