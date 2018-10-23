WWE Star Tells Fans Don't Give Up On His Tag Team, WrestleMania 35 Pre-Sale Code, Roman Reigns Media

- Above is a video package from tonight's WWE SmackDown with a look at mainstream media coverage of Roman Reigns announcing his second battle with leukemia on this week's RAW.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for WWE's WrestleMania 35 will begin on Wednesday, November 14 at 10am ET. The pre-sale code is MANIA35. Tickets will go on sale to the general public later that week. WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, 2019 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

- Our correspondent missed this match at Monday's pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings but The Revival wrestled Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in a match, in addition to Jinder Mahal vs. Zack Ryder. Scott Dawson took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the match: