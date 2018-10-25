WWE Star To Do Reddit AMA, Matt Hardy Visits Club América (Video), Zelina Vega Cuts Promo (Video)

- Above is video of Matt Hardy visiting the Club América soccer team while in Mexico City for the recent WWE promotional tour he was on.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be doing a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) this Saturday to promote WWE Evolution. WWE announced the following details:

Becky Lynch to host Reddit AMA this Saturday Got burning questions for the SmackDown Women's Champion? This Saturday, you'll have the chance to ask them. One day before she defends her title against Charlotte Flair in WWE's first-ever Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution, Becky Lynch will be live on Reddit for a special AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on the Squared Circle subreddit (www.reddit.com/r/squaredcircle). How is she preparing for WWE's inaugural all-women's pay-per-view event? Where does she see the Women's Evolution going next? Is tea now her least favorite beverage? Get inside the mind of The Irish Lass Kicker this Saturday afternoon, exclusively on Reddit.

- Zelina Vega cuts a promo to hype WWE Evolution in this new backstage video. Vega will be participating in the Battle Royal for a future title shot. The match will also feature Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.