WWE Stars Arrive For SSD (Photos), Paige's Secret On Total Divas, Rhea Ripley Loses Her Cool (Video)

- As noted, the second round of WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic kicked off last night with Rhea Ripley defeating Kacy Catanzaro. Above is post-match video of Ripley losing her cool on Sarah Schreiber after her 2017 loss was mentioned.
- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:
"Paige's Secret: Paige is faced with coming clean with a big secret she's been keeping from everyone; Nattie tries to convince everyone that she is the "hostess with the mostest," but can't even get food on the table; Brie is faced with mom guilt."
- The WWE Superstars are arriving in Melbourne, Australia for Saturday's big WWE Super Show-Down event. Below are photos of Thee Bella Twins, Triple H, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler arriving:
After arriving in Melbourne ahead of #WWESSD, @HEELZiggler, @DMcIntyreWWE, @TripleH, @RubyRiottWWE, @sarahloganwwe & @YaOnlyLivvOnce met with Michael Beer & Alana King of the @StarsBBL! pic.twitter.com/h7RMxXwgvA— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2018
The @BellaTwins are live at @WestfieldAU Fountain Gate! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/AeL0O0rV0c— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) October 4, 2018