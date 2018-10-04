WWE Stars Arrive For SSD (Photos), Paige's Secret On Total Divas, Rhea Ripley Loses Her Cool (Video)

- As noted, the second round of WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic kicked off last night with Rhea Ripley defeating Kacy Catanzaro. Above is post-match video of Ripley losing her cool on Sarah Schreiber after her 2017 loss was mentioned.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Paige's Secret: Paige is faced with coming clean with a big secret she's been keeping from everyone; Nattie tries to convince everyone that she is the "hostess with the mostest," but can't even get food on the table; Brie is faced with mom guilt."

- The WWE Superstars are arriving in Melbourne, Australia for Saturday's big WWE Super Show-Down event. Below are photos of Thee Bella Twins, Triple H, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler arriving: