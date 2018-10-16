WWE Stars Not Happy With Evolution Battle Royal?, No Saudi RAW Mention, Natalya Praises Sasha Banks

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Sasha Banks, Natalya and Bayley after Banks' return on last night's WWE RAW in Philadelphia. Natalya says Banks is truly the heart & soul of the division, and what the rest of the women want to be like.

- It's worth noting that there were no mentions of Saudi Arabia on last night's RAW episode. WWE plugged the Crown Jewel event throughout the show but never mentioned it taking place in Saudi Arabia. You can read our latest on the controversy surrounding the event at this link. As noted, WWE officials are "bound & determined" to hold the event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2 and that's likely not going to change.

- It looks like several WWE Superstars took to Twitter last night to vent on being in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution. As noted, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Tamina Snuka will do battle in the match to earn a future women's title shot.

You can see what appear to be coordinated tweets from The IIconics, Naomi, Carmella and Lana below: