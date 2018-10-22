Wrestling Inc.

WWE Stars React To Roman Reigns Vacating Universal Title To Battle Leukemia

By Raj Giri | October 22, 2018

Many WWE stars have taken to social media to react to Roman Reigns vacating the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE to once again battle leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008.

Below are several of the messages:

















Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top