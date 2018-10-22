WWE Stars React To Roman Reigns Vacating Universal Title To Battle Leukemia

Many WWE stars have taken to social media to react to Roman Reigns vacating the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE to once again battle leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008.
Below are several of the messages:
'Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.' You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018
Roman is one of the best I've ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry.— . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018
My thoughts are with him and his family. I can't wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman
We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC— The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018
I just witnessed @WWERomanReigns give the most heart felt promo I've ever seen. Much respect to you Roman. #PrayforRoman #thankyouroman— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 23, 2018
Thank you @WWERomanReigns, we are with you! #ThankYouRoman #RAW— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 23, 2018
Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p— Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018
Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics.— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018
After hearing his story it's very apparent that Joe Anoa'i is just as much of a superhero as "Roman Reigns" is.#ThankYouRoman
An amazing human being, an incredible performer & a man I'm proud to be friends with. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Get well soon, champ! #ThankYouRoman https://t.co/jL1Q5dVvzs— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2018
Roman is one of the nicest people I've ever had the privilege to share a locker room with. We all knew he was the locker room leader and we all aspired to be like him. Come back stronger than ever my friend #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 23, 2018
He's our locker room leader.— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 23, 2018
He IS the business.
He'll be back.
You got this, champ. #ThankYouRoman
Sending so much love to @WWERomanReigns and his family. You're one of the strongest dudes I know and I can't wait to see you back inside that ring. ?? #thankyouRoman— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 23, 2018
Sending all the love to @WWERomanReigns he's a Superman and one of the hardest workers in @WWE and a true leader. #ThankYouRoman— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 23, 2018
I've said it for a long time! @WWERomanReigns is the best wrestler on the planet! #ThankYouRoman #RAW— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) October 23, 2018
Roman Reigns exemplifies everything I believe a true leader should be.— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 23, 2018
Proud to have shared a locker room with him, and I'll be proud to share it with him again after he wins this battle.#ThankYouRoman
Strongest thoughts and wishes with @WWERomanReigns - no one stronger and no one more capable of beating this. #ThankYouRoman— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) October 23, 2018
Selfless.— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) October 23, 2018
Humble.
The Man. #ThankYouRoman