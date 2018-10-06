Wrestling Inc.

WWE Super Show-Down Attendance, SSD Crowd And Stage Photos, Heath Slater - 3MB Reunion Video

By Marc Middleton | October 06, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Heath Slater looking at his 3MB reunion with Jinder Mahal and RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre on Table For 3. The video also features a clip from the show.

- Michael Cole announced 70,309 fans in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia for today's WWE Super Show-Down event.

- Below are some photos of the crowd and stage setup for tonight's big Super Show-Down event from Melbourne:










