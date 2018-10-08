WWE Super Show-Down Rematches Announced For RAW

Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

WWE has announced two Super Show-Down rematches for tonight's red brand show from Chicago:

* The Riott Squad vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins

* The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

As we've noted, WWE previously announced that Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.