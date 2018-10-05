Wrestling Inc.

WWE Super Show-Down Results, Live Coverage And Your Feedback

By Marc Middleton | October 05, 2018

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE Super Show-Down Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Our live coverage begins at 5 am ET / 2 am PT. Below is the card for the event:

The Undertaker (with Kane) vs. Triple H (with Shawn Michaels)

WWE Championship (No DQ/No Count-Outs Match)
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
New Day (c) vs. The Bar

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

Number One Contender Match For The WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan (with Brie Bella) vs. The Miz (with Maryse)

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

Naomi and Asuka vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

