WWE Supershow Results From Boston (10/21): AJ Styles Defends, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman Attacks

Thanks to Randall Mitchell for sending in these results for Sunday's Supershow in Boston:

* Jeff Hardy defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas with a Swanton Bomb. Randy Orton attacked Hardy after the match and laid him out with an RKO.

* Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ after Lio Rush interfered when Balor was attempting the Coup De Gras.

Elias cut a promo ripping on Boston and announced Baron Corbin, which led to a 10-man tag team match.

* Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal & The Revival defeated No Way Jose, Chad Gable, Tyler Breeze & The B Team after Corbin pinned Jose.

* Rusev defeated Aiden English with the Accolade.

* Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch via DQ when the IIconics interfered. Carmella and Asuka made the save for Charlotte, and that led to a 6-woman tag team match.

* Charlotte, Asuka & Carmella defeated Becky Lynch & the IIconics. Charlotte won the match for her team by submitting Royce with a Figure Eight.

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre via DQ. Rollins was going for a Curb Stomp and Ziggler low blowed him for the DQ. That's the third DQ on the show so far. After the match, Ziggler and McIntyre went to grab chairs, but Braun Strowman came out and chased them off.

Intermission

* Sasha Banks, Bayley & Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Alicia Fox.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax defeated Mickie James & Tamina Snuka. Rousey made the hot tag and tapped out Mickie with an armbar.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan & Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match. AJ pinned Nakamura after a Styles Clash for the victory.