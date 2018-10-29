WWE Supershow Results From Asheville (10/28): Dean Ambrose Attacks, WWE Title Triple Threat, More

Thanks to Tommy Bush for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Sunday's show in Asheville, North Carolina:
* Bobby Lashley defeated Zack Ryder
* The B Team defeated The Revival
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Rusev defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander
* Elias came out to perform but was interrupted by Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin. They sang until Corbin attacked Elias. Elias got the upperhand and hit a Drift Away
* Baron Corbin defeated Tyler Breeze
* Braun Strowman defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap Match
* WWE Intercontinental Champion & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins cut a promo and called out former partner Dean Ambrose to the ring. Ambrose came from behind and beat him down
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Jeff Hardy and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat