WWE Supershow Results From Asheville (10/28): Dean Ambrose Attacks, WWE Title Triple Threat, More

By Marc Middleton | October 29, 2018
WWE Supershow Results From Asheville (10/28): Dean Ambrose Attacks, WWE Title Triple Threat, More

Thanks to Tommy Bush for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Sunday's show in Asheville, North Carolina:

* Bobby Lashley defeated Zack Ryder

* The B Team defeated The Revival

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Rusev defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander

* Elias came out to perform but was interrupted by Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin. They sang until Corbin attacked Elias. Elias got the upperhand and hit a Drift Away

* Baron Corbin defeated Tyler Breeze

* Braun Strowman defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap Match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins cut a promo and called out former partner Dean Ambrose to the ring. Ambrose came from behind and beat him down

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Jeff Hardy and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

