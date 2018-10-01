WWE Superstar In Ax Throwing Challenge (Video), WWE Super Show-Down Theme, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks

- Sheamus participates in an ax throwing challenge in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. The video was recently filmed at BATL in Nashville, Tennessee.

- WWE Network will be adding Collections on Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks next month.

- "Monster" by Hands Like Houses is the official theme song for Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. The band tweeted the following: