WWE Superstar In Ax Throwing Challenge (Video), WWE Super Show-Down Theme, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks

- Sheamus participates in an ax throwing challenge in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. The video was recently filmed at BATL in Nashville, Tennessee.
- WWE Network will be adding Collections on Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks next month.
- "Monster" by Hands Like Houses is the official theme song for Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. The band tweeted the following:
Super amped to have "Monster" as an official theme song of @WWE's #SuperShowDown! ? https://t.co/AGoBdiI516 #ANON pic.twitter.com/S32VZkVb9F— Hands Like Houses (@handslikehouses) September 28, 2018