WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured, Pulled From Weekend Events

The WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne has been one of the standout performers over the past year, and just as it looked like the Superstar was going from strength to strength, reports have now surfaced that he has suffered an injury.

Pete was supposed to compete at Destiny Wrestling's Raising Hell Tour this weekend, but the promotion has announced on its social media accounts that the Bruiserweight has been pulled from the events due to his injury. The promotion has also announced that Tyler Bate and Trent Seven will take his place, and represent the British Strong Style, while former NXT Superstar Low Ki will take Dunne's spot on the Raising Hell card on October 7th in Mississauga, Ontario.

See Also Big Milestone For WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

Dunne was originally scheduled to defend his Destiny Championship against Josh Alexander on October 7th, and competed during the recent PROGRESS Wrestling event at the Wembley Arena. The Superstar seemingly came out unscathed from his match, and no additional details have been provided regarding the seriousness of his injury.

Destiny Wrestling also mentioned that they could not go into the details or the nature of Pete's injury, and said that the WWE will release a statement regarding Dunne's injury in the coming days.