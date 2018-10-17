Batista Pulled From Upcoming Comic Con, WWE Superstar Signs Sponsorship Deal (Video), WWE Main Event

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali has signed a sponsorship deal with fitness brand Bear Grips. Ali, who is the first signed athlete for the brand, may be the first WWE Superstar to sign an outside sponsorship deal since Brock Lesnar. Bear Grips released this promo on Ali and wrote:

"We're excited to announce WWE superstar Mustafa Ali as Bear Grips first signed athlete! He has faced many obstacles to his rise to stardom. His work ethic, grind, and the message he fights for every day fuels his mission. He has been a long time customer and user of Bear Grips, so when it came time to launch our program he took time out of his world travel with the WWE to shoot with us in his hometown of Chicago, we flew out with Bear Grips Productions to learn more about him. We can't wait to share his story!"

- WWENetworkNews.com reports that 10 more episodes of WWE Main Event will be added to the WWE Network on Monday. The episodes are from February 20, 2013 to April 24, 2013. This will mean that the first 30 episodes of Main Event will be available for viewing. After that they will be just 40 episodes from being current.

- The MCM Comic Con in London announced today that Batista has been pulled from the event, which takes place October 26-28. As seen in the statement below, Batista was forced to back out of the appearance due to "unforeseen scheduling commitments."