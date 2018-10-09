WWE Superstar To Make EVOLVE Debut, WWE Superstars On Talk Stoop (Video), Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis in this new video.

- WWN Live has announced that WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali will make his EVOLVE debut at the November 9 show in Livonia, Michigan and the November 10 show in Chicago. Below is their announcement from today's alerts:

EVOLVE returns to Livonia, MI on Nov. 9th and Chicago, IL on Nov. 10th. Both events will feature "The Heart Of 205 Live" Mustafa Ali in action. He will be in main event quality matches. This will be a homecoming for Ali to Chicago! Tickets for both events are now on sale at TicketFly.com. The first talent roster for these events are: -EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland (11/10 only)

-WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali

-Darby Allin (11/10 only)

-DJZ (11/9 only)

-AR Fox & The Skulk

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-Anthony Henry

-JD Drake

-Josh Briggs

-Plus many others to be added!!!

- The Miz, Maryse, Lana, Nia Jax and others will be on USA Network's Talk Stoop show this week. Below is a preview: