The Rock - Hobbs & Shaw Update, DX's Greatest Moments, WWE Teaming With Susan G. Komen In October

- WWE is once again teaming up with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They are running individual Facebook fundraisers with Sasha Banks, Natalya and Naomi. WWE announced the following on this year's campaign:

WWE continues support for Susan G. Komen during Breast Cancer Awareness Month This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WWE is supporting Susan G. Komen and their bold goal to cut breast cancer deaths in half in the U.S. by 2026. Breast cancer is #unacceptbale. Join WWE in helping Susan G. Komen save lives. Donate at Komen.org/DonateWWE You can also join the fight by donating to the following Superstar Facebook Fundraisers: * Sasha Banks' Fundraiser: facebook.com/donate/574132653017202/

* Naomi's Fundraiser: facebook.com/donate/333763627205865/

* Natalya's Fundraiser: facebook.com/donate/547790995659300/

- The Rock is currently in London to film for the "Hobbs & Shaw" Fast spin-off movie with Jason Statham. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019. Rock posted the following on the movie: