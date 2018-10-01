The Rock - Hobbs & Shaw Update, DX's Greatest Moments, WWE Teaming With Susan G. Komen In October

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring DX's greatest moments.
- WWE is once again teaming up with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They are running individual Facebook fundraisers with Sasha Banks, Natalya and Naomi. WWE announced the following on this year's campaign:
WWE continues support for Susan G. Komen during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WWE is supporting Susan G. Komen and their bold goal to cut breast cancer deaths in half in the U.S. by 2026.
Breast cancer is #unacceptbale. Join WWE in helping Susan G. Komen save lives. Donate at Komen.org/DonateWWE
You can also join the fight by donating to the following Superstar Facebook Fundraisers:
* Sasha Banks' Fundraiser: facebook.com/donate/574132653017202/
* Naomi's Fundraiser: facebook.com/donate/333763627205865/
* Natalya's Fundraiser: facebook.com/donate/547790995659300/
- The Rock is currently in London to film for the "Hobbs & Shaw" Fast spin-off movie with Jason Statham. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019. Rock posted the following on the movie:
Eagle has landed — LONDON.
Ready to rumble.
Diggin' in to start production of our "Hobbs & Shaw" Fast & Furious spin-off.
This one's been years in the making.
Motivated to build the franchise out to deliver something fresh, new, fun and bad ass for the fans.
Let's roll.
#DaddysGottaGoToWork
#ButFirstHeNeedsCarbs
#HobbsAndShaw
#London #Samoa
View this post on Instagram
Eagle has landed — ?????? LONDON. Ready to rumble. Diggin' in to start production of our "Hobbs & Shaw" Fast & Furious spin-off. This one's been years in the making. Motivated to build the franchise out to deliver something fresh, new, fun and bad ass for the fans. Let's roll. #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ButFirstHeNeedsCarbs #HobbsAndShaw #London #Samoa ????????