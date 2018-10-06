WWE Tweets At The Rock About SmackDown 1000, MMC Week 3 Highlights, WWE Network Additions

- Above are highlights from this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge featuring Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox, Finn Balor, Bayley, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Lana, and Rusev.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - WWE Ride Along featuring Becky Lynch / Charlotte, and Mandy Rose / Sonya Deville (following Raw)

* Tuesday - WWE Marquee Matches (11pm ET)

* Wednesday - 205 Live (7pm ET), NXT (8pm ET), and Mae Young Classic (9pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Marquee Matches (8pm ET), Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET, originally airs on Facebook on Tuesday at 9:50pm ET)

* Friday - 15th Anniversary SmackDown from October 2014 (5pm), This Week in WWE (8pm ET), and WWE Marquee Matches (9pm ET)

See Also WWE Reportedly Trying To Get The Rock To Appear At SmackDown 1000

- As noted, WWE is reportedly trying to get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to appear at the upcoming SmackDown 1000 show on October 16 in Washington D.C., according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. As we reported earlier, The Rock is in London to film for the Hobbs & Shaw Fast spin-off movie with Jason Statham. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019. Earlier today, WWE tweeted out "10 days to go" to the 1000th episode of SmackDown and tagged The Rock.