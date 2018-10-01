WWE Veteran Is Tired Of Not Getting Booked, "Never Say Never" WWE 2K19 Commercial, WWE Star Turns 39

- Above is the new "Never Say Never" commercial for WWE 2K19. The video game hits stores on Friday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
- Curtis Axel turns 39 years old today while Robbie E turns 35, Rico Constantino turns 57 and Hector Guerrero turns 64.
- Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter this weekend and wrote the following comments on wanting to compete. It looks like his last TV match came on August 14, a loss to Jeff Hardy. Before that he had just one TV match in June, a loss to Daniel Bryan. Benjamin tagged SmackDown General Manager Paige and the post was re-tweeted by WWE's "Road Dogg" Brian James. He wrote the following:
I Am a warrior I am a competitor & I am DAMN GOOD! Yet I have not had a match on #SmackDownLIVE in months. I'm here to compete I thrive on competition @RealPaigeWWE Its time you Got me off the bench & LET ME FIGHT!— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 29, 2018