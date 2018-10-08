WWE World Cup Qualifying Matches On Tonight's RAW?, WWE SmackDown 1000 Promo, WWE Stock

- Above is a promo for next week's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode.
- WWE stock was down 0.65% today, closing at $90.75 per share. Today's high was $92.02 and the low was $88.12.
- As noted, two WWE World Cup qualifying matches have been announced for this week's SmackDown - Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe and Big Show vs. Randy Orton. The tournament will end at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2. It looks like there will be qualifying matches on RAW tonight as well. Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor tweeted the following to hype the tournament:
WWE World Cup??— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 8, 2018
I've told everyone I'm back to dominate. On different continents, dozens of countries, in front of millions of fans. If anyone will raise the @WWE World Cup, it's me. #WWECrownJewel— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 8, 2018
As a former #WWEChampion and #USChampion...as a representative of the great nation of India and its 1.3 billion people, there is no man who belongs in the #WWEWorldCup like the MODERN DAY MAHARAJA! #WWECrownJewel— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 8, 2018