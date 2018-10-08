Wrestling Inc.

WWE World Cup Qualifying Matches On Tonight's RAW?, WWE SmackDown 1000 Promo, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | October 08, 2018

- Above is a promo for next week's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode.

- WWE stock was down 0.65% today, closing at $90.75 per share. Today's high was $92.02 and the low was $88.12.

- As noted, two WWE World Cup qualifying matches have been announced for this week's SmackDown - Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe and Big Show vs. Randy Orton. The tournament will end at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2. It looks like there will be qualifying matches on RAW tonight as well. Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor tweeted the following to hype the tournament:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Results

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Results

NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Results

Most Popular

Back To Top