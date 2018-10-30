WWE World Cup Stipulation Announced For SmackDown

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight's show that the SmackDown Superstar who loses to a RAW Superstar in the finals of the WWE World Cup tournament will lose his job and be fired from the blue brand.

This stipulation could be a way for Hardy, Orton, Miz or Mysterio to come to the red brand.

As noted, the first-round matches for the RAW brand will be WWE Intercontinental Champion & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler. The SmackDown brand will open with Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton.

The winner of the one-night World Cup tournament at Friday's WWE Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia will take home the World Cup trophy. Below is another look at the brackets and tonight's segment: