Sasha Banks Has Crush On Avengers Star, Neville's UK Return, Zack Ryder On Chelsea Green's NXT Debut

- Sasha Banks appeared on The Real on Friday to promote Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Banks was asked who she would want to face that wasn't a professional wrestler.

"Ooh, I would have to choose Mark Ruffalo," Banks replied. "Only because I have a big crush on him… I think he's so cute! Yeah!"

- PAC, f.k.a. Neville, will be making his U.K. return for Big League Wrestling's Last Stand event on Sunday, November 18th at the Westlands Entertainment Venue in Yeovil. Tickets are available here.

- Chelsea Green made her NXT debut at tonight's live event in Largo, losing to Deonna Purrazzo. Green was sporting her "hot mess" look with the messed up lipstick that she used in NXT. Her boyfriend, Zack Ryder, was in attendance for the show and noted that it was the first time he had ever seen her wrestle live.

"I've never seen @ImChelseaGreen wrestle live before...so I made sure to be here tonight for her first @WWENXT match," Ryder wrote. "I'm so proud of you babe...I love you."

You can check out photos from Green's debut as well as Ryder's post below:

What a time to be alive!!! Just had the opportunity to see @ImChelseaGreen vs @DeonnaPurrazzo #NXTLargo!!! What a year 2018 has been for NXT!!! #HotMess #Virtuosa pic.twitter.com/9TDA2ianQm — Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 27, 2018