Zeus Pitches Return To The Wrestling Ring, WWE Evolution Tag Team Match Promo, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Newark in this new video.

- Actor Thomas "Tiny" Lister Jr. (Zeus) is scheduled to make a rare wrestling-related appearance at the WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ on Friday, November 9. He will be signing for fans before the show. Zeus reportedly pitched wrestling a match at the show but that's likely not happening, according to PWInsider. Others appearing at the pre-show meet & greet include WWE producer Tyson Kidd, Norman Smiley, Barry Horowitz, Duke "The Dumpster" Droese, The Nasty Boys and Sunny.

Zeus appeared for WWE in 1989 after starring with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the No Holds Barred movie. The "Friday" actor then worked the indies some before resuming the feud with Hogan in 1996 for WCW, using the name Z-Gangsta. He has made a few indie and convention appearances over the years.

- Below is a promo for Sunday's WWE Evolution match with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss taking on WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. As noted, Bliss reportedly suffered a concussion at Saturday's WWE live event in Hartford, CT and her status is up in the air for Evolution. Bliss had just returned to the ring from an arm injury at Friday's live event. There's no word yet on what the back-up plan is if she's unable to compete this coming Sunday but we will keep you updated.

Bliss did not appear on last night's RAW but Trish and Lita brawled with Mickie and Alicia Fox to promote Sunday's match. Below is video from that segment: