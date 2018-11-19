2019 WWE Survivor Series Location Revealed

Not even 24 hours removed from Survivor Series 2018 inside the Staples Center, WWE is already looking ahead towards 2019. The company made an announcement via The Chicago Tribune that next year's Survivor Series PPV will take place in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE will hold events inside the Allstate Arena from November 22-25. This will be considered the 30th anniversary of the last Survivor Series that took place in Chicago, back in 1989.

"WWE is so proud of our relationship with our fans in Chicago," WWE Executive VP of Special Events John Saboor stated. "Allstate Arena, going back to when it was known as Rosemont Horizon, has been such an important partner of WWE, dating back to the '80s."

The 22nd is a Friday, a result of SmackDown's move to Fox in 2019. SmackDown will be the first show to be inside the Allstate Arena, followed by NXT TakeOver, Survivor Series and then Raw.

Ticket information for next year's Survivor Series has not been released yet.

Source: Chicago Tribune