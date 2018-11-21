AJ Styles Not Returning To MMC, The Riott Squad On Their Bond & Tattoos (Video), The Gobbledy Gooker

- WWE posted this video of The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott discussing their first full year on the main roster. The video also shows the group getting matching tattoos to commemorate the date of their call-up - November 21, 2017. As noted, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose also celebrated one year on the main roster this week.

"It was something that was really important to us. We just wanted something to really commemorate and show each other, but show the world, that this is real. On camera, off camera, it doesn't matter. This is real. Two people in the world don't mean more to me than these two girls right here," said Riott, who believes they were destined to be together and that nobody compliments each other better than they do.

Morgan said the day they were called up changed her life forever, and not just professionally. Logan added, "I think what was beautiful was, the biggest moment of our wrestling careers we spent together. And we're still together. We're the only team that I know of ever, that has been through that much."

- WWE has confirmed that AJ Styles will not be returning to the second season of Mixed Match Challenge. Jeff Hardy replaced Styles after last week's WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan but it was indicated that Styles would return to the competition. WWE confirmed this week that he will not. Hardy and Charlotte Flair are set to face R-Truth and Carmella in the first round of the MMC Playoffs. Styles has not appeared on TV since losing the title but he will be back on next Tuesday's SmackDown episode. Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title has been confirmed for TLC on December 16.

- The Gobbledy Gooker is featured in the latest update for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. The promotion will end next Tuesday, as explained in this tweet: