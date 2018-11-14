AJ Styles On Losing The WWE Title To Daniel Bryan, WWE NXT Stars To The Main Roster?, Drake Maverick

- WWE posted this video of 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick sending a warning to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar as they prepare to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at Survivor Series on Sunday. Drake says the bar is going to be snapped in two and as far as possible help from Big Show, Maverick says he's not afraid of The World's Largest Athlete.

- There has been talk of calling WWE NXT Superstars to the main roster after Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. There's no word yet on who might get the call-up but it could depend on what happens at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event.

See Also Backstage News On Daniel Bryan's Heel Turn And WWE Championship Win

- AJ Styles took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted the following on losing the WWE Title to Daniel Bryan in the main event of last night's SmackDown. AJ promises Bryan that he's coming for payback on the post-match heel turn attack that took place.