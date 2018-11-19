AJ Styles On What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Signed With WWE, His Future

Above is another clip from the new WWE 365 special on AJ Styles, which was narrated by actor Michael Rapaport. The one-hour special premiered on Sunday after Survivor Series and will air again after tonight's RAW goes off the air. It is also available for viewing in the archives.

This clip includes a shot of AJ backstage in the Gorilla Position with Vince McMahon. AJ said it's still hard to believe where he's at, and who he's working for.

"Unbelievable. It's still shocking to see where I am," Styles said. "I have to take a step back and look at where I am and what I'm doing, and who I'm doing it for. It's still hard to believe. I shouldn't be saying this but a lot of people get in this because they loved it when they were a kid, and they always wanted to be a pro wrestler. That wasn't my first thought. I thought maybe this is something I could do, can I make money doing this? Now, when I realized you're not going to make any money when you first get started in this business, it was too late. I'd already fell in love with it."

AJ revealed what McMahon expected of him when he first signed with the company back in 2016.

"I was anxious, I was worried, what was expected of me," Styles said. "I talked to Vince. He goes, 'We've got guys that can do what you do, that's not a big deal. i need a pitbull.' And I thought, 'Oh! That's who I am.'"

It's believed that the 41 year old top SmackDown Superstar will stay with WWE when his contract expires in early 2019, and he says he's just enjoying the moment. Styles said in the clip, "I just want to enjoy the moment because I don't know how long that moment is going to last."

The clip above also features Styles doing a spot-on impersonation of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.