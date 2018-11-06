AJ Styles Wrestles After WWE Tapings, Natalya On Ruby Riott Breaking Anvil's Glasses, Mark Andrews

- Above is new video of WWE NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews returning home to Cardiff, Wales for a main roster live event over the weekend. Andrews defeated Wild Boar at that show in Cardiff. He will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a non-title match on tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode.

- The dark main event after today's WWE TV tapings in Manchester, England saw WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan defeat Randy Orton and The Miz. This was AJ's only appearance at the tapings. The finish saw Bryan block the RKO before Styles hit Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles and Bryan then double teamed Miz with Yes Kicks before Bryan hit the running knee. Styles made Miz submit to the Calf Crusher to end the match. AJ cut a post-match promo about Manchester and about how he won the WWE Title from Jinder Mahal in the city last year. AJ called it a moment in his career that he will never forget. He wrapped the promo and greeted fans at ringside to end the event.

- Natalya and Ruby Riott took to Twitter this evening to comment on last night's RAW angle that saw Riott crush a pair of glasses that Natalya's father once wore, the late WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Natalya quoted uncle Owen Hart and wrote, "I woke up this morning feeling terrible about what happened at #Raw last night. I don't have the words to describe all of the emotions I feel. But I do know one thing, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE."

I woke up this morning feeling terrible about what happened at #Raw last night. I don't have the words to describe all of the emotions I feel. But I do know one thing, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE. pic.twitter.com/PHeL6fmBlm — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 6, 2018