AJ Styles' WWE Title Rematch To Be Announced, Drake Maverick On "AOP-Pee" Chants, Nia Jax And Tamina

- Above is video of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka talking to Kayla Braxton at last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles, following their win over Sasha Banks and Bayley. Regarding her attack on Banks at Survivor Series, Jax said she eliminated the dead weight and that was the right thing to do. They bully Braxton out of the interview to end it.

- AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is expected to be announced for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on tonight's SmackDown. As noted, Bryan will appear on tonight's show to address his recent heel turn and the title win from Styles.

- WWE continued the "wet yourself" storyline with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on last night's RAW and it's not going over well with fans online. The storyline led to fans chanting "AOP-Pee" at RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain last night. Drake tweeted the following on the chants: