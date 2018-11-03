Alexa Bliss And Ember Moon Talk Ring Gear Influences, Rapid Changes In WWE Women's Division

Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon spoke with SYFY Fangrrls about what influences their wrestling gear, Bliss' love of Disney, and how women's wrestling has changed since their respective starts. Here are some of the highlights:

Influences on their ring gear:

Ember Moon: "So I have a lot of different influences, and each one of my gears is inspired by a different comic book character or villain. But mostly it's inspired by my D&D character from way back when. Take my money in the bank gear; that was inspired by Loki. I know what happened to him in the last Avengers movie and I almost walked out. But also just different things, whatever floats my boat."

Alexa Bliss: "I started cosplaying back when I was with Blake & Murphy; we decided that we were going to do an Iron Man gear, and that was the first one. It was so much fun to bring a little bit of our personal interests into the ring — especially because sometimes, when you're so set in the storyline, in the character, you kind of lose who you are outside of that. So I love to take a lot of different inspiration for my gear, and I'm a big horror movie fan so I've done Freddy [Krueger], which was probably my favorite; and Chucky, which took me about a year to be able to actually do it. Because first it got turned down, and so then I kind of had to sneak it in on Halloween last year. I did one outfit that was Harry Potter colors, but I just wore it for one of the pay-per-views. Yeah, I've done a lot of cosplay stuff, and it's a lot of fun."

Being at the forefront of the women's revolution in WWE:

Ember Moon: "As someone who started working in a public storage building for a hot dog and a soda pop, going from being a match after intermission because everyone would leave to go get popcorn, or take their time getting back, it's really cool to see how much the women at WWE have inspired that movement. It has been a revolution, it has been an evolution to see: going from The Jumping Bomb Angels way back in the '80s, coming all the way up to seeing Becky and Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, or Stratus and Lita, and all these amazing women that have pioneered women's wrestling— not just on camera, but behind the scenes as well."

Alexa Bliss: "Yeah, it's amazing. It's awesome to see, especially with how far women have come. I remember even when I first started with WWE only five years ago, there wasn't a lot to be expected from us and to see how far our women have come just in five years, even just from when I started. We've had these matches that would've never been expected from our women five, ten years ago. And now we're doing them often, dominating them, and now we have our own Pay-Per-View. And I feel it's something that the company behind us, the WW Universe, wanted to see our women succeed. And that just shows that it's not even just the shift of WWE, it's just the shift in the world. That people value women so much higher now in any section, any sport industry. We have women from diverse backgrounds being a part of this evolution. It's so cool to see everyone come together for the love of what we do and to be able to perform together and keep this evolution going. I'm excited to see what the roster's gonna look like in another year, five years, ten years from now."

See Also Trish Stratus Still Wants Match With Alexa Bliss

Bliss' love of Disney:

Alexa Bliss: "I have a Disney tattoo that I just got. I probably know everything there is to know about Disney. My Evolution outfit is even Disney-inspired. I've done every other kind of cosplay except this, and that's very shocking to a lot of people."

Bliss and Moon also discussed more on their favorite sci-fi/fantasy franchises. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.