Alexa Bliss On Working To Get Back Into The Ring, Talent Takes Nap At WWE Tryouts (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is a clip from the recent WWE Germany tryouts with WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom trying to rile up prospects to scare Delian Alishashi, who decided to take a nap on the floor.

- WWE stock was up 0.60% today, closing at $67.58 per share. Today's high was $69.63 and the low was $67.18.

- Alexa Bliss hit the gym today and noted on Instagram that she's working on getting back in the ring. Bliss has reportedly been out of action with multiple concussions as of late. She wrote the following today:

Done looking for perfection , now looking for progress. New Focus, New motivation . Starting slow, keeping it light in the gym, light work in the ring & step by step coming back better, stronger & healthier