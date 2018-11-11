Alexa Bliss Possibly Responds To Concussion Report, Dean Ambrose Chronicle Trailer, WWE - Instagram

- Above is a trailer for WWE Chronicle: Dean Ambrose, which looks at his journey back to the ring after his triceps tear, rejoining with the Shield, and then turning on Seth Rollins. This will air immediately following NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday on the WWE Network.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos, mostly featuring shots during their overseas tour in Europe. The collection included: Mandy Rose, Naomi (with Asuka), The Miz, and Cesaro.

- As noted, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported that WWE hasn't cleared Alexa Bliss to compete in the ring because she suffered multiple concussions in a short period of time. Dave Meltzer said WWE is very cautious with Bliss, and it remains to be seen when she would be cleared to return to in-ring competition. Bliss hasn't competed in a WWE ring for the past few weeks and was even pulled from last month's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Earlier today on Twitter, Bliss wrote, "I'm not going anywhere" with a gif saying, "I'll be back."