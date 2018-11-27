Backstage Dean Ambrose & Braun Strowman Notes, E&C In Vince McMahon's Office (Video), The Bellas

- Above is a preview clip for Wednesday's Total Divas season finale with The Bella Twins playing "Bella Brains" on the road with Daniel Bryan.

- Last night's WWE RAW promos from Dean Ambrose and Braun Strowman were pre-taped. Ambrose was not in Milwaukee last night, according to PWInsider. The Strowman segment was filmed last week but he was legitimately in Alabama yesterday for surgery, which was scheduled for yesterday afternoon.

- Below is a clip from The Edge & Christian show on the WWE Network last night, featuring Christian and WWE Hall of Famer pretending to be Vince McMahon in his office. "Road Dogg" Brian James is also featured.