Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Future

As seen at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to win the vacant WWE Universal Title.

The finish was somewhat of a surprise as Lesnar was expected to fight again in the UFC in early 2019. Brock Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool on July 3rd, meaning he can fight again in the UFC in January of 2019. As of this writing, Lesnar has yet to sign with the UFC.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar has signed with WWE for at least two more appearances. WWE announced on Friday that Lesnar will face WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series in two weeks, so he has one more match, which would be at either The Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Lesnar defeated Strowman in about three minutes after a series of F5s. Meltzer noted that the idea was not to make it look like Strowman was squashed, but rather that he survived multiple F5s.