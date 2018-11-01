WWE Reportedly Nixed RAW Plan To Announce Hulk Hogan's Return

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the rest of the WWE crew. As noted, Hogan will be hosting Friday's big Crown Jewel event.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company apparently wanted to keep Hogan's return low-key, as they have with the location being Saudi Arabia. WWE recently produced a Crown Jewel commercial that featured Hogan in it, with the return announced. Workers in production expected the return to be announced on this week's go-home RAW episode but the decision was made to quietly list Hogan's name on the WWE website instead.

We noted yesterday that Hogan's name was later removed from the website listing but the official word is that the removal was just an error. Hogan's name has not been added back to the event listing as of this writing but he has been confirmed to host.