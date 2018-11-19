Backstage News On The Idea Behind Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte At WWE Survivor Series, Possible Plans

The WWE Survivor Series match between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was designed to get Flair back over like she once was.

Going into the match, WWE officials really wanted Flair to be over when it was done, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. This doesn't mean they wanted her over as a babyface, but they wanted Flair to be viable once again and worthy of a feud with Rousey. The first encounter with Rousey was never meant to be a one-shot deal as it was originally planned for WrestleMania 35.

There's no solid word yet on where they are going now but Meltzer speculated that we could see a follow-up at the Royal Rumble in January, and then possibly a Triple Threat with Flair, Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in April.

WWE officials reportedly wanted three super-over female Superstars coming out of Survivor Series. They knew they already had Rousey and Lynch but they wanted to get Flair back over with the match last night. Flair cooled off a bit during the early part of her feud with Lynch and the match at Survivor Series was designed to get her back going.

See Also Steve Austin Gives Big Props To Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey, Rousey Sends A Warning To Flair

As seen below, Flair has made a few heel-related tweets since the match:

Y'all gonna keep messing around with me gonna turn me back to the old me ?? pic.twitter.com/lXIstsCkxC — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 19, 2018